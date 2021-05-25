Met office predicts hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts of country

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Tuesday forecasts hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Tuesday forecasts hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While weather will remain very hot in Sindh and central/ southern Balochistan, it said.

A continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, MET office reported.

Maximum temperature recorded was Dadu, Jacobabad 47, Padidan, Mohenjo-Daro and Rohri 46.