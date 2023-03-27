Met office predicts more rains for next 4 days

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Monday said that a westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country on Tuesday which will likely grip upper and central parts of the country till Friday (March 31)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) on Monday said that a westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of the country on Tuesday which will likely grip upper and central parts of the country till Friday (March 31).

According to PMD, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran, and Ketch from March 28 to 31, while in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, and Karachi on March 29 and 30.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the high mountains) with few moderate to isolated heavy falls with hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur and Abbottabad, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from March 28 (evening/night) to March 31 with occasional gaps.

The Met Office said another westerly wave is expected to enter the western and upper parts of the country on April 1 and is likely to persist over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan till April 4.

This wave may cause strong winds and hailstorms that can cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops, particularly wheat crops, in the country. Farmers should irrigate the crops keeping in view the PMD forecast.

Heavy Rains may cause flash floods in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Musakhel, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Loralai and hill torrents of DG Khan on 28th (night) and 29th March while in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Mardan, Waziristan, Bajur, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Kashmir and Urban flooding in Peshawar, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Lahore from March 29 to 31.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period. Day temperatures are likely to fall significantly during the spell.

The PMD advised tourists to remain more cautious during the forecast period. It also advised all the concerned authorities to remain "alert" to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.