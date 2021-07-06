UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Office Predicts Scorching Heat In Country

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:47 PM

Met office predicts scorching heat in country

The Met department Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather in most areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Met department Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather in most areas of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

Maximum temperatures recorded as(C)*: Sibbi 47, Dadu 45 Jacobabad, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Bhakkar, Joharabad, Okara and Sargodha 44.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gilgit Baltistan Okara Sargodha Jacobabad Bhakkar Dadu Dalbandin

Recent Stories

Dow, S&P 500 edge back from records

56 seconds ago

ICCI hails launch of Gender Protection Unit in Cap ..

57 seconds ago

Jordan 'coup plot' trial set for verdict Monday: l ..

59 seconds ago

Gold prices decline by Rs 300 to Rs 109,200 per to ..

1 minute ago

SACM for promotion of mechanized mining

4 minutes ago

US chemicals company Solenis sold to private equit ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.