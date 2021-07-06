Met Office Predicts Scorching Heat In Country
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Met department Tuesday predicted very hot and dry weather in most areas of the country during next 24 hours.
However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.
Maximum temperatures recorded as(C)*: Sibbi 47, Dadu 45 Jacobabad, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Bhakkar, Joharabad, Okara and Sargodha 44.