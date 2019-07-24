UrduPoint.com
Met Office Predicts Widespread Monsoon Rains Countrywide

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:14 PM

Met Office predicts widespread monsoon rains countrywide

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast widespread monsoon rains across the country from Wednesday to Saturday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast widespread monsoon rains across the country from Wednesday to Saturday.According to weather advisory by the department, widespread rains/thunderstorm are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during the next four days.

High to very high flood with sharp peaks of exceptional high flood are expected upstream of Mangla.

High to very high flood is also likely in River Chenab at Marala and its downstream.Heavy falls may also generate urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Sargodha divisions during the period.

