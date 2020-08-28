Minister Shabbir Bijarani reviews situation in rain-hit areas of Hyderabad

Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Rural Development and Mines and Minerals Sindh and focal person of the Sindh Government for rain emergency in Hyderabad, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani reviewed the situation during visits to various parts of Hyderabad on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Rural Development and Mines and Minerals Sindh and focal person of the Sindh Government for rain emergency in Hyderabad, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani reviewed the situation during visits to various parts of Hyderabad on Friday.

On this occasion,MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ghaffar Soomro were also accompanied with him, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Minister.

The Sindh Minister visited Latifabad, Qasimabad, City and adjacent rural areas and enquired about the arrangements taken for de-watering and the relief and rescue in the rain affected areas and the steps taken for the safety and security of mourners in the Muharram processions.

On this occasion Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani said that Sindh Government was taking all possible relief measures for rain affected areas and the Ministers, elected Members of Assembly and the Government functionaries were also present and monitoring the relief activities in their areas.

He said that people cannot be left alone in this crucial time and all the elected Members and Provincial Ministers were serving the people in their concerned areas.