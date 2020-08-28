UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Shabbir Bijarani Reviews Situation In Rain-hit Areas Of Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:48 PM

Minister Shabbir Bijarani reviews situation in rain-hit areas of Hyderabad

Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Rural Development and Mines and Minerals Sindh and focal person of the Sindh Government for rain emergency in Hyderabad, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani reviewed the situation during visits to various parts of Hyderabad on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Public Health Engineering, Rural Development and Mines and Minerals Sindh and focal person of the Sindh Government for rain emergency in Hyderabad, Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani reviewed the situation during visits to various parts of Hyderabad on Friday.

On this occasion,MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ghaffar Soomro were also accompanied with him, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Minister.

The Sindh Minister visited Latifabad, Qasimabad, City and adjacent rural areas and enquired about the arrangements taken for de-watering and the relief and rescue in the rain affected areas and the steps taken for the safety and security of mourners in the Muharram processions.

On this occasion Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani said that Sindh Government was taking all possible relief measures for rain affected areas and the Ministers, elected Members of Assembly and the Government functionaries were also present and monitoring the relief activities in their areas.

He said that people cannot be left alone in this crucial time and all the elected Members and Provincial Ministers were serving the people in their concerned areas.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Hyderabad Qasimabad All Government Muharram

Recent Stories

PTI can’t bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan, s ..

22 minutes ago

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Islamabad, joinin ..

41 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association squads confirmed

53 minutes ago

Radiation-proof drones to increase safety and spee ..

56 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary raises question over performance o ..

59 minutes ago

Kremlin Expresses Regret Over Abe's Resignation, V ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.