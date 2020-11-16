UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Climate Change Establishes Smog Control Room In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

Ministry of Climate Change establishes smog control room in Lahore

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam says process to combat smog has been started.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2020) A smog control room was established in Lahore to ensure regular monitoring of smog that caused health hazards to people.

The Ministry of Climate Change established the smog control room in the city.

“Process to combat smog has been started,” said Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam after establishment of smog control room.

He stated that the control room would help monitoring of crop burning, transport and industrial emissions, brick kilns and cross-border emissions which were the main reasons.

He said this technology was much needed as smog was a real issue and threat.

He said technology is also being introduced across the country under the government’s project for Mechanized Management of Rice Crop Residue for which thirty billion rupees are being spent for disbursement of 50,000 units of rice straw shredder.

It may be mentioned here that anti-smog policy is being enforced all across the country and strict action is being taken against those who set the crops and their roots on fire that caused smog in the country.

