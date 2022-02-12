Minus 12 temperature recorded in Kalam: Met Office

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, Meteorological Department said here Saturday.

Minimum temperature in the province recorded minus 12 in Kalam, Dir, Parachinar, Malam Jabba minus 4, Chitral and Kalam temperature minus 1 recorded. The minimum temperature in Peshawar was 6 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 22 degrees Celsius.