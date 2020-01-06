Moderate rain likely in various parts of country on Tuesday: PMD

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while at isolated places in central and southern districts of Balochistan on Tuesday.

This was stated by Director Pakistan Meteorological Department, Dr Zaheer Ahmad Babar on Monday while talking to APP.

The official said that rain of moderate intensity was likely at Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Battagaram, Swat, Dir on Tuesday. The twin cities might receive rain till Wednesday morning.

The widespread rain spell in Balochistan will be deteriorated till Wednesday, he said.

The official said that foggy conditions would be prevailed in Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Sukkur and its adjoining areas.

The synoptic situation has indicated prevalence of westerly wave at upper and central parts of the country which is likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday morning.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was Balochistan: Mastung 58, Kalat 45, Quetta (Samangli 43, city 31), Pishin 27, Muslim Bagh 25, Sibbi 21, Chaman 20, Dalbandin 17, Ziarat 14, Zhob 11, Barkhan 08, Nokkundi, Khuzdar, Ormara, Loralai 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 30, DI Khan 13, Malam Jabba 12, Bannu 08, Kalam, Saidusharif, Dir 01, Punjab: Layyah20, Bhakkar 18, Bahawalpur (Airport 17, City 07), Jhang 12, Nurpurthal 10, Kot Adu 09, Faisalabad 08, Khanewal, Hafizabad 06, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Joharabad 05, Lahore (Airport 04, City 03), Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Sahiwal 04, Sargodha, Bahawalnagar, Kasur 03, Khanpur, Chakwal 02, Murree, Mandi Bahauddin 01, Sindh: Larkana 02 and Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 02.

The snowfall (inches) recorded was Malam Jabba 05 inches, Kalam 01, Zhob 02, Bagrot Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period was Skardu -13 C, Astore -09 C, Kalam -08, Parachinnar, Gupis, Bagrot -07 C, Malamjabba -06 C, Hunza and Rawalakot -05C.

