Moderate rain, thunderstorm lash city Hyderabad

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:54 PM

Rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed Hyderabad here Thursday evening, entailing a widespread power outage and partial submersion of the low lying localities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed Hyderabad here Thursday evening, entailing a widespread power outage and partial submersion of the low lying localities.

The strong winds brought several trees to the ground in the city while a sign board near Chandi Shopping Center in Saddar fell on the road, breaking 11,000 KV power supply line and damaging 3 vehicles as well.

However, no major injury was reported from the incident.

Almost all major roads in the district were partially submerged and the movement of traffic also consequently reduced.

The rainfall turned the weather pleasant.

