UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moderate-to-heavy Falls Likely In Sindh From Aug 09-12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:19 PM

Moderate-to-heavy falls likely in Sindh from Aug 09-12

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorms with a few moderate to heavy falls may occur in Thar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad districts and in Karachi division from August 09 to till morning of August 12, 2019, said in a press release issued by Meteorological department on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorms with a few moderate to heavy falls may occur in Thar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad districts and in Karachi division from August 09 to till morning of August 12, 2019, said in a press release issued by Meteorological department on Friday.

According to the press release,the monsoon depression now lies over central parts of India, likely to move westwards and reach eastern Sindh around August 9 that is Friday's evening which may cause rain in areas of Sindh.

It said that scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm are also expected in Sukkur and Larkana divisions between August 09 to August12.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Mirpurkhas divisions, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad districts on Saturday and Sunday.

All authorities concerned are advised to remain ALERT and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

The Met Office recorded rainfall in different areas of Sindh include Kaloi 20 mm, Diplo 17 mm, Chhor 07 mm, Badin 05 mm, Chachro and Tando Jam 04 mm each, Mithi 03 mm, Mirpurkhas 02 mm and Marri 01 mm during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Martyrs Shaheed Thar Alert Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Thatta Badin Tando Jam May August Sunday 2019 From Depression

Recent Stories

Super Typhoon Lekima barrels towards China

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher on Wall St gains

2 minutes ago

Serial Production of PD-14 Engines for MC-21 Airli ..

2 minutes ago

Sapphire Introduces Reusable Canvas Bags Made From ..

13 minutes ago

Rain, thundershower likely in Karachi on Saturday

8 minutes ago

Indain authorities continuous to arrest Hurriyat a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.