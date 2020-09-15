Mongolia repatriates 240 more national from Europe amid pandemic

A passenger plane chartered by the Mongolian government to repatriate its nationals from Europe arrived here on Tuesday, local authorities said

ULAN BATOR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A passenger plane chartered by the Mongolian government to repatriate its nationals from Europe arrived here on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The chartered flight from Frankfurt to Ulan Bator landed at the Buyant-Ukhaa International Airport early Tuesday, with 240 passengers onboard, Mongolia's State Emergency Commission (SEC) said in a statement.

The repatriated people consisted of pregnant women, the elderly, children, the disabled and sick, and those with financial or other problems, the SEC said, adding that they will be isolated at designated facilities for 21 days.

Following its suspension of international commercial flights during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mongolia has repatriated more than 21,000 nationals on chartered flights, trains and buses from different parts of the world, according to the commission.

The Asian country planned to send a total of 13 special flights this month to COVID-19-hit countries to repatriate more nationals.

As of Tuesday, Mongolia has reported a total of 311 COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported. No local transmissions or deaths have been reported in the country so far.