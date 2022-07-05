Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

(@Abdulla99267510)

Met office spokesperson says the rains will continue during the next twelve to twenty four hours.

ISLAMABAD; (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2022) Monsoon downpours are intermittently lashing different parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

A spokesperson of met office said that he rains would continue during the next twelve to twenty four hours. He said rainfall of 72 mm has been recorded in Islamabad and 86 mm in Rawalpindi.

According to rescue 1122 officials, the water level has reached the dangerous level at Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi. It is flowing at eighteen feet at the place of Katarian and above fourteen feet at Gawalmandi.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal also visited the Nullah Leh and reviewed the arrangements made there to deal with any emergency situation.

Meanwhile in an interview with Radio Pakistan's news and Current Affairs Channel, Director General Met Office Mahr Sahibzad Khan said the current monsoon spell will have salutary impact on rice crop especially in the areas of Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad Divisions.Similiarly, he said the rain will have positive impact on crops in Barani areas.

The DG Met office said that the monsoon rains will also improve water level in our reservoirs.