UrduPoint.com

Monsoon Downpours Intermittently Lashing Different Parts Of Country

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Monsoon downpours intermittently lashing different parts of country

Met office spokesperson says the rains will continue during the next twelve to twenty four hours.

ISLAMABAD; (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2022) Monsoon downpours are intermittently lashing different parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

A spokesperson of met office said that he rains would continue during the next twelve to twenty four hours. He said rainfall of 72 mm has been recorded in Islamabad and 86 mm in Rawalpindi.

According to rescue 1122 officials, the water level has reached the dangerous level at Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi. It is flowing at eighteen feet at the place of Katarian and above fourteen feet at Gawalmandi.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal also visited the Nullah Leh and reviewed the arrangements made there to deal with any emergency situation.

Meanwhile in an interview with Radio Pakistan's news and Current Affairs Channel, Director General Met Office Mahr Sahibzad Khan said the current monsoon spell will have salutary impact on rice crop especially in the areas of Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad Divisions.Similiarly, he said the rain will have positive impact on crops in Barani areas.

The DG Met office said that the monsoon rains will also improve water level in our reservoirs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Rescue 1122 Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity prote ..

Libya's Dbeibah seeks calm after electricity protests

11 hours ago
 US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressu ..

US Independence Day clouded by inflationary pressures, declining public confiden ..

11 hours ago
 PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majo ..

PML-N, allies to win Punjab by-elections with majority: Kaira

11 hours ago
 APTMA advised to maintain strong liaison with US c ..

APTMA advised to maintain strong liaison with US counterparts

12 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.