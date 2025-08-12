Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

(@Abdulla99267510)

MET office predicts thunderstorm with rainfall in Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 14 to 17, 2025

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted an increase in the intensity of the monsoon next week, forecasting heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms throughout the country.

The MET office said that from August 14 to 17, Islamabad, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to experience thunderstorms with rainfall.

From August 18 to 21, rains are forecasted in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh.

Moreover, heavy downpours are expected in the northern areas of the country during August 18 to 21.

The several cities in Punjab may see intermittent rainfall, while different regions of Sindh and Balochistan are also likely to experience rain and strong winds.

The MET office warned of the risk of flooding in nullahs (drainage channels) due to heavy rains, potential landslides in hilly areas, and disruptions to traffic. Waterlogging is also expected in low-lying areas, and vulnerable infrastructure and mud houses may suffer damage.

Pakistan Meteorological Department advised the citizens to exercise caution during this period.