Monsoon rains likely to persist till July 31 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Tuesday forecast more rain, winds and thundershower with scattered heavy falls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 27 to July 31.

It said that monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in the country and likely to shift and intensify in upper and central parts of the country from July 27 due to which rain, winds and thundershower with scattered heavy falls were expected in Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurrum, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D I Khan till July 31.

It warned that heavy rains might generate urban flash flooding in Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan while flash flooding was expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat and Bannu during the period.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued alert to all district administrations and concerned authorities to take necessary precautionary measures for the forecast period to avoid loss of human lives and property.