Monsoon rains likely to strengthen in Sindh from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that the Monsoon currents are expected to strengthen in Sindh, which may cause widespread Rain-Wind/Thundershowers in Sindh Province, especially Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Jamsharo and Dadu from Sunday(night) to Tuesday.

According to a Weather Advisory on the prevailing Hydro-Meteorological conditions over Pakistan, few heavy falls are also expected during the period.

The predicted Heavy rainfalls may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad on Monday �Tuesday.

With above likely Hydro-Meteorological situation in view, all concerned departments (PID Sindh, Karachi Water & Sewerage, board, Municipal Corporation of major cities, PDMA/ DDMAs Sindh) are advised to remain alert and take all necessary precautionary measures well in time to avoid loss of precious human lives and damages to private & public property.