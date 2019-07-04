UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monsoon Spell To Start From Tomorrow:PMD

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:06 PM

Monsoon spell to start from tomorrow:PMD

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast monsoon spell which would start from tomorrow (Friday) in north east parts of the country that could end the current hot temperature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast monsoon spell which would start from tomorrow (Friday) in north east parts of the country that could end the current hot temperature.

According to an official Director Zaheer Abbas said, "During past one week temperature had risen in many parts of the country in which Islamabad and Rawalpindi temperature were recorded above 40C."Adding that current heat wave would be ended by starting monsoon spell which would continue for two to three days in north east parts of the country.

He advised people to take precautionary measures to safe them from heat and intake lots of water juices to be able to control dehydration, avoid to stay outside in front of the sun and try to remain in cool places.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Water Heat Wave Rawalpindi Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt considering to suspend VIP culture in ..

7 minutes ago

Special committee to be set up for extreme poor

1 minute ago

Five illegal gasoline agencies sealed in Chakwal

1 minute ago

65 filtration plants faces power cut in Multan

5 minutes ago

Charsadda Road residents complain of load shedding ..

5 minutes ago

Law, order situation stable in Astore: DC

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.