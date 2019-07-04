Monsoon spell to start from tomorrow:PMD

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast monsoon spell which would start from tomorrow (Friday) in north east parts of the country that could end the current hot temperature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast monsoon spell which would start from tomorrow (Friday) in north east parts of the country that could end the current hot temperature.

According to an official Director Zaheer Abbas said, "During past one week temperature had risen in many parts of the country in which Islamabad and Rawalpindi temperature were recorded above 40C."Adding that current heat wave would be ended by starting monsoon spell which would continue for two to three days in north east parts of the country.

He advised people to take precautionary measures to safe them from heat and intake lots of water juices to be able to control dehydration, avoid to stay outside in front of the sun and try to remain in cool places.