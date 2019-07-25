UrduPoint.com
Monsoon's Third Spell Generates Urban Flood Warning

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 02:33 PM

Monsoon's third spell generates urban flood warning

Persistent torrential rain badly disrupted life across several urban cities of Pakistan on Thursday, turning streets into rivulets, causing traffic jams, upsetting power supply in many areas and also claiming two lives, in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Persistent torrential rain badly disrupted life across several urban cities of Pakistan on Thursday, turning streets into rivulets, causing traffic jams, upsetting power supply in many areas and also claiming two lives, in Islamabad,According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), widespread rains and wind-thunderstorm are expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.Scattered rains and wind-thunderstorm, isolated moderate to heavy falls is also expected in Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.Heavy rain is continuing in different parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad since Wednesday.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Thursday morning: Islamabad 23 degree Celsius, Lahore 29 degree Celsius, Karachi 30 degree Celsius, Peshawar 31 degree Celsius, Quetta, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad 21 degree Celsius, and Murree 18 degree Celsius.Earlier this week, the PMD issued a weather advisory, stating that they had predicted widespread monsoon rains/wind-thunderstorm in upper and central parts of the country from Wednesday to Saturday.The statement said: "Met Office informed that weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.

However, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from Wednesday (evening/night) and likely to spread to central and southern parts from Thursday to Saturday."

