Month new rain spell likely from tomorrow: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Saturday said month new rain spell would likely to start from March 14 which would bring coldness in the city.

Talking to APP, he said weather pattern had changed due to fluctuations in the temperature at sea level and rising global temperature.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast above normal rainfall in Marchwith two to three rain spells likely during the month.

He said prolonged dry spell during the current winter season produced harmful effects on human health as well as agriculture sector.