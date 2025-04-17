More intermittent rains, hailstorms likely in Lahore, Punjab

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) On Thursday predicted likely-rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday and Saturday with occasional gaps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) On Thursday predicted likely-rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday and Saturday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources, a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist till April 20.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is likely in Lahore and most districts of the province on Thursday night. Gusty winds are likely in south Punjab.

On Friday and Saturday, intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Faisalabad and Sargodha. Isolated rains and gusty winds are likely in south Punjab.