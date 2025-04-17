More Intermittent Rains, Hailstorms Likely In Lahore, Punjab
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 10:34 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) On Thursday predicted likely-rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday and Saturday with occasional gaps
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) On Thursday predicted likely-rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Friday and Saturday with occasional gaps.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) sources, a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan which will likely persist till April 20.
Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is likely in Lahore and most districts of the province on Thursday night. Gusty winds are likely in south Punjab.
On Friday and Saturday, intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Talagang, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Faisalabad and Sargodha. Isolated rains and gusty winds are likely in south Punjab.
Recent Stories
Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain
140 families from Takht Bhai demand termination of eviction notices by Auqaf
Court slams FIA over delay in Rauf Hassan case
DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation
Balochistan Govt to issue Kisan Cards to farmers soon: DG Agriculture
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of father of Senator Palwasha
NEPRA conducts public hearing on KE’s write-off claims
AIOU hosts seminar on ‘Nexus between antibiotic resistant bacteria and plastic ..
DC for expediting process of returning illegal Afghan refugees
23,620 pilgrims to perform Hajj 2025 under private scheme: Religious affairs min ..
Full Court meeting held at the Supreme Court
PAF C-130 aircraft airlifted bodies of 8 Pakistani nationals from Iran
More Stories From Weather
-
More intermittent rains, hailstorms likely in Lahore, Punjab2 minutes ago
-
NAWABSHAH recorded highest temperature 50 C , matching the record set in April 20183 hours ago
-
Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; PMD warns of unstable weather23 hours ago
-
Rain, hailstorm trip over 50 IESCO’s feeders23 hours ago
-
Rain, hailstorm: ITP ensures smooth flow on city roads23 hours ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Lahore1 day ago
-
PDMA Punjab warns of rising temperatures, expected rainfall across province this month2 days ago
-
Extreme heat grips Nawabshah, temperature soaring to 47°C2 days ago
-
More than usual rains expected during Pakistan Monsoon season 20255 days ago
-
Nawabshah records 44 degree temperature7 days ago
-
Sunny weather in city9 days ago
-
Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab9 days ago