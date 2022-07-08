More Monsoon Rains Predicted During Eid Holidays–NDMA Issued New Advisory

Apropos Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD)press release stating that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating countrywide and are likely to strengthen from during Eid Holidays ie 9th and 10th July

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022) Apropos Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD)press release stating that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating countrywide and are likely to strengthen from during Eid Holidays ie 9th and 10th July. Therefore, Rain-wind/thundershower/ heavy falls are expected in various parts of country.

Likewise, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued fresh advisory to concerned Federal Ministries / Departments, respective Provincial Governments, their line departments including PIDs, PDMAs / GBDMA / SDMA, District Administrations / DDMAs, Municipal Administrations and major metropolis to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures.

Keeping in view the expected situation during Eid holidays, NDMA has specifically advised rescue departments to make personnels, staff and equipment available to cope with any rain/flood-related incident.

NDMA has also advised the relevant departments to ensure pre-placement of necessary inventory/equipment along with availability of POL at identified vulnerable locations to back-up generators for de-watering pumps in case of urban flooding. Moreover, there is a need for efficient solid waste management to avoid choking of main sewerage and storm water drains in view of Eid Ul Azha.

Furthermore, NDMA has instructed relevant departments to coordinate with NHA, FWO and C&W for restoration of roads and pre-placement of necessary machinery at strategic location to respond landsliding immediately.

In its Advisory, NDMA has urged relevant authorities and departments to conduct mass awareness campaign for necessary precautionary and safety measures by public during monsoon.