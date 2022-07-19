More monsoon rains predicted in KP from July 20 to 26

The Met Office on Tuesday forecast more monsoon rains with winds and thundershowers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 20 to 26

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Met Office on Tuesday forecast more monsoon rains with winds and thundershowers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 20 to 26.

It said that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 20 and likely to spread to the other parts of the country from July 21, adding that during the influence of the weather system heavy rains with winder and thundershowers would occur in Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat from 20th to 26th July with occasional gaps.

Similarly, rains, wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and DI Khan from July 21 to 26 with occasional gaps.

It warned that the heavy rains could generate urban flooding in Nowshera, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Dir and advised the concerned authorities to remain alter and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period to avoid any loss of human live or property.