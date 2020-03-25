More rain expected in city

More rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most part of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) : More rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most part of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected in Gujranawala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Attock, Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang.

During the past 24 hours, rain was received in various districts of Punjab including Joharabad 87mm, Murree 23mm, Noorpurthal 19mm, Multan 14mm, Okara, Attock 12mm, Kasur 10mm, Islamabad (Golra 23, Saidpur 12, A.

P 11, Bokra 09, Z.P 07), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 09, Shamsabad 06), Kot Addu 06mm, Sahiwal 05, Lahore 04mm, Sialkot (AP 04, City 03), TT Singh, DG.Khan 03mm, Chakwal, Jhang, Gujaranwala, Bhakkar, Khanewal, Jhelum 02, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin 01.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 26 and 14 centigrade, respectively in Lahore on Wednesday.