More rain expected in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :More rains coupled with wind-thundershowers are expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating to central and upper parts of the country.

According to Meteorological Department, rain with wind-thundershower is expected in Murree, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Taxila, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Jhang, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakkar Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 31 and 28 Celsius, respectively on Thursday.