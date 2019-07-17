UrduPoint.com
More Rain Expected In Next 24 Hours 17 July 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:33 PM

More rain expected in next 24 hours 17 July 2019

Hot and humid weather was observed in the provincial capital on Wednesday after a heavy rain spell

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Hot and humid weather was observed in the provincial capital on Wednesday after a heavy rain spell.

According to the Met office, highest temperature in the city was recorded as 31 degree celsius whereas minimum temperature was remained 26 degree centigrade. Humidity level was observed about 70 per cent.

Rain-thundershower/windstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Zhob, Multan and Sahiwal divisions on Thursday.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

More Stories From Weather

