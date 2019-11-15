More rain forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office forecast party cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for other parts of the region during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Met Office forecast party cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

In last 24 hours moderate rain lashed city and adjoining areas.

Met office recorded maximum temperature as 24 degree centigrade and the lowest as 17 degree centigrade during this time span.