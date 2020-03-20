More rain forecast in Islamabad, KP, Punjab, AJK 20 Mar 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain winds/thunderstorm in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, upper Punjab and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Saturday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, during past 24 hour weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain recorded in (mm) in Islamabad light rain, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 12, Parachinar 05, Kakul 03, Chirat, DI Khan 02, Bannu 01, Kashmir: Kotli, Rawalakot 03, Garhidupatta 01, Punjab: Bhakkar 03, Murree and T.T.Singh 01.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures (C) were recorded at Astore 00C. According to PMD, dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

"A westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to intensify on Sunday", sad PMD.