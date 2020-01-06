More rain forecast in the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

The Meteorological department has forecast more rain in the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast more rain in the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Widespread rain with snowfall over hills is expected in all districts of the province at night, and rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagr and Rahim Yar Khan districts on Tuesday.

As per synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday morning.

During the past 24 hours, widespread rain occurred in Punjab including Layyah 20 mm, Bhakkar 18 mm, Bahawalpur (Airport 17mm, City 07mm), Jhang 12mm, Nurpurthal 10mm, Kot Adu 09mm, Faisalabad 08mm, Khanewal, Hafizabad 06mm, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Joharabad 05mm, Lahore (Airport 04mm, City 03mm), DG Khan, Okara, Sahiwal 04mm, Sargodha, Bahawalnagar, Kasur 03mm, Khanpur, Chakwal 02mm, Murree, Mandi Bahauddin 01mm.

On Monday, minimum temperature in provincial metropolis was recorded at 7 degree celsius.