UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Rain Forecast In The Provincial Capital During The Next 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:25 PM

More rain forecast in the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

The Meteorological department has forecast more rain in the provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department has forecast more rain in the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Widespread rain with snowfall over hills is expected in all districts of the province at night, and rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagr and Rahim Yar Khan districts on Tuesday.

As per synoptic situation, a strong westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday morning.

During the past 24 hours, widespread rain occurred in Punjab including Layyah 20 mm, Bhakkar 18 mm, Bahawalpur (Airport 17mm, City 07mm), Jhang 12mm, Nurpurthal 10mm, Kot Adu 09mm, Faisalabad 08mm, Khanewal, Hafizabad 06mm, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Joharabad 05mm, Lahore (Airport 04mm, City 03mm), DG Khan, Okara, Sahiwal 04mm, Sargodha, Bahawalnagar, Kasur 03mm, Khanpur, Chakwal 02mm, Murree, Mandi Bahauddin 01mm.

On Monday, minimum temperature in provincial metropolis was recorded at 7 degree celsius.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Murree Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Khanpur Attock All Airport

Recent Stories

Samsung is turning “Lite” this year

43 minutes ago

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

1 hour ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

1 hour ago

Libyan National Army Enters Sirte, Takes Control O ..

28 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

30 seconds ago

UNSC Has No Plans to Convene Over Tensions Escalat ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.