More rain likely in Punjab areas 12 Mar 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:12 PM

Widespread rain coupled with wind/thunderstorm is expected in various parts of Punjab including the provincial capital during next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Widespread rain coupled with wind/thunderstorm is expected in various parts of Punjab including the provincial capital during next 24 hours.

According to Met office, westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday.

Intermittent rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, M.B.Din, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T.

Singh and Bahawalnagar.

Heavy falls/hailstorm are also expected at few places.

Rainfall(mm) during last 24 hours: Chakwal 45, Faisalabad 44, Attock 40, Mangla 37, Layyah 34, Noorpur Thal 29, Jhelum, M.B.Din 27, Sialkot (City 27, A.P 19), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 25, Shamsabad 22), Narowal, Jhang 25, Okara 23, Joharabad, Kot Addu 22, Murree 20, T.T.Singh, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Sahiwal 18,Khanewal 16, Lahore (A.P 14, City 13), Kasur 12, Gujrat, Gujranwala 11,Multan 10, Bahawalpur 07, Sargodha 04, D.G.Khan 02 and R.Y.Khan 01.

