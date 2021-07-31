UrduPoint.com

More Rain Likely In Upper And Central Parts Of The Country Till Tuesday: PMD

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 03:41 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted chances of more rain in upper and central parts of the country from Sunday till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted chances of more rain in upper and central parts of the country from Sunday till Tuesday.

According to a news release issued by the PMD, the monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to continue till Tuesday.

Rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Tank and Karak with occasional gaps from Sunday to Tuesday.

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamir, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang), Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Sahiwal during the period.

About the possible impacts of the rain, the PMD has warned that the heavy rains may generate flash flooding in some local/Barsati Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Narowal on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy fall may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa during the period.

The PMD has urged all the concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

