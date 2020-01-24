More rain, snowfall in Balochistan predicted

The Meteorological Department Friday forecast light rain with snowfall in Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat Zhob, Kalat, Nushki, Qilla Abdullah, Chaghi and other hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department Friday forecast light rain with snowfall in Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat Zhob, Kalat, Nushki, Qilla Abdullah, Chaghi and other hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded as 0C while 9C in Ziarat during last 24 hours.