UrduPoint.com

More Rain-wind-thundershower Likely In Various Parts Of Country: PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022 | 07:54 PM

More rain-wind-thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain-wind/thundershower for Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain-wind/thundershower for Kashmir, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

Hot and Humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents were penetrating in central parts of the country.

A western disturbance was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls occurred in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Lower Sindh.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 121 mm, City 117), Garhi Dupatta 31, Rawalakot 23, Kotli 04, Punjab: Murree 106, Islamabad (Saidpur 88, Golra 45, Zeropoint 32, Airport 05, Bokra 01), Khanewal 80, Mandi Bahauddin 70, Chakwal 59, Kror (Layyah) 36, Gujranwala 28, Jhelum 27, Gujrat 24, Sialkot (Airport 17, City 02), Attock 13, Dera Ghazi Khan 09, Nurpur Thal, Kasur, Narowal 08, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh 07, Okara 06, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 06, Chaklala 01), Kot Addu 06, Bahawalnagar 05, Lahore (City 03, Airport 02), Jhang, Bhakkar, Mangla 03, Multan (City), Joharabad, Sargodha 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 34, Saidu Sharif 29, Kakul 24, Dir (Lower 21, Upper 14), Malam Jabba, Mardan 16, Cherat 11, Dera Ismail Khan, Kalam 03, Balochistan: Loralai 12, Barkhan, 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 13, Astore 05, Gilgit 03, Bunji, Skardu, Babusar, Gupis 02, Sindh: Karachi (Gulshan-e-Hadid 07, Faisal Base 06, MOS, University Road 04, Orangi Town, Nazimabad 03, Jinnah Terminal, Sadar, Masroor Base, Kemari 02 and Saadi Town 01mm).

The maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours was Nokkundi 43 C and Dalbandin 42 C.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Road Saidpur Gujrat Sahiwal Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Saidu Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Toba Tek Singh Dir Barkhan Loralai Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Kotli Kot Addu Orangi Balakot Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 430,900 cusecs water

IRSA releases 430,900 cusecs water

35 seconds ago
 Supervision officers review security for Muharram

Supervision officers review security for Muharram

38 seconds ago
 Mosaddek to lead Bangladesh in Zimbabwe decider

Mosaddek to lead Bangladesh in Zimbabwe decider

40 seconds ago
 Ex-chairman NAB moves Islamabad High Court against ..

Ex-chairman NAB moves Islamabad High Court against PAC's proceedings

42 seconds ago
 109,970 electricity connections pending in country ..

109,970 electricity connections pending in country: National Assembly told

3 minutes ago
 Member of inter-provincial drug cartel held, huge ..

Member of inter-provincial drug cartel held, huge quantity of drugs recovered

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.