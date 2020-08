More rain-wind thundershowers forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday forecast rain-wind/thundershowers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday forecast rain-wind/thundershowers in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. While, isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur in Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at Sindh, Chhor 149, Mithi 73, Badin 44, Thatta 38, Mohenjo-daro 34, Hyderabad 19, Mirpur Khas 16, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Jacobabad 09, Padaidan 07, Larkana, Rohri 06, Sukkur 04, Sakrand 02, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 65, Bokra 36, ??Golra 30, Zero Point 26, Airport 21), Kot Addu 62, Mangla 44, Chakwal 41, Jhelum 34, Layyah, Bhakkar 33, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 29, Chaklala 19), Murree 29, Noorpur Thal 27, Multan (City 27, Airport 16), Rahim Yar Khan 26, Joharabad, Kot Addu 23, Sialkot (City 23, Airport 02), Bahawalpur (City 20, Airport 18), Jhang 17, Attock 16, Gujranwala 15, Khanewal 11, Faisalabad 10, D G Khan, Toba Tek Singh 09, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal 05, Okara 04, Khanpur, Gujrat 03, Narowal 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 53, DI Khan 20, Peshawar (City 11, Air) Port 01), Dir (Lower 08, Upper 03), Cherat 07, Balakot 04, Takht Bai 03, Saidu Sharif 01,Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 36, ??Kotli 25, Muzaffarabad (Airport 19, City 13), Rawalakot 19, Balochistan: Sibbi 19, Loralai 16, Barkhan 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 03, Bagrote 02, Gilgit, Skardu and Chillas 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Dalbandin 43C and Turbat 42C.

According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country.