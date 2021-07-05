More rain-wind thunderstorm at isolated places in upper KP, Kashmir, GB

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday has forecast more rain-wind and thunderstorm at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday has forecast more rain-wind and thunderstorm at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. However, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over plain areas of the country during day time.

During past 24 hour, rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall were occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Balakot 29mm, Peshawar 08mm, Kakul, Cherat 06mm, Malam Jabba 05mm, Saidu Sharif 02mm, Takht Bai 01mm, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 17mm, Muzaffarabad (Airport 14mm, City 08mm), Rawalakot 09mm, Kotli 07mm, Punjab; Chaklala 19mm , Shamsabad 04mm in Rawalpindi, Airport 15mm, Saidpur 06mm, City 03mm, Golra 02mm, Bokra 01mm in Islamabad, Murree 14mm, Attock 10mm, Bahawalnagar 07mm, Mangla 05mm, Jhelum 03mm, Rahim Yar Khan 02mm, Joharabad 01mm, Balochistan; Zhob 17mm, Khuzdar 10mm and Dalbandin 02mm.

Today's highest maximum temperature in C was recorded at Dadu 44, Nokkundi, Sibbi and Shaheed Benazirabad 43.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.