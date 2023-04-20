More rain-wind, thunderstorm with hailstorm to lash out Capital, northern areas

The weather due to an intruding westerly wave affecting upper parts of the country would cause more rain-wind and thunderstorm with hailstorm at isolated places likely in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and northeast Punjab on Friday

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

During the past 24-Hour, rain-wind and thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper and central Punjab whereas the weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was Balakot 27, Kakul 24,Bannu 16,Patan 16, Malam Jabba 11,D I Khan Airport 10,Kalam 10, D I Khan City 9, Dir (Upper9, Lower 07), Parachinar 05, Drosh 03, Cherat 02, Peshawar Airport 02, Saidu Sharif 2, Bacha Khan Airport , Peshawar City, Mardan 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 22, Airport 12), Garhi Dupatta 13, Rawalakot 10, Punjab: Murree 22, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 21, Kacheri 18, Shamsabad 08), Attock 17, Sargodha City 15, Islamabad (Airport 13, Saidpur , Bokra 07, Golra, Zero point 04), Jhang 12 , Joharabad 8, Faisalabad , Noor Pur Thal 05, Chakwal 04, Lahore Airport 02, Bhakkar , Gujrat , Jhelum , Mangla , T T Singh 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit 05, Bagrote 04, Gupis 02, Skardu and Astore 01.

However, the Highest Maximum Temperature's (�C) recorded on Thursday were Mithi 40, Hyderabad, Padidan and Tando Jam 39.