More rain-windstorm/thundershower likely at various parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain-windstorm/thundershower for Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast/South Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

While heavy falls are likely at isolated places in Northeast Punjab, Potohar Region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to eastern and upper parts of the country.

A trough of westerly wave was also present in northern parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at a few places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, northeast/south Punjab, Sindh, south/central Balochistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 46mm, Kakul 15, Kalam, Dir (Lower) 01, Punjab: Rahim Yar Khan 18, Chakwal, Joharabad 12, Khanpur 11, Gujrat 08, Khanpur 03, Jhang 01, Sindh: Khairpur 07, Karachi (North Karachi 04, MOS 02, Gulshan-e-Maymar 01), Chhor, Rohri 02, Tando Jam, Hyderabad (City), Sukkur 01, Balochistan: Jiwani 05, Kalat 04, Kashmir: Kotli 05, Garhi Dupatta 04 and Muzaffarabad 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Chilas 44C, Nokkundi and Bunji 43C.