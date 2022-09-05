UrduPoint.com

More Rain-wind/thundershower Likely At Few Parts Of Country: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2022 | 07:10 PM

More rain-wind/thundershower likely at few parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and east Punjab during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain wind/thundershower in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and east Punjab during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls may occur in Potohar region, Kashmir and adjoining areas during the period.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian sea were penetrating central and upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next 24-36 hours.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind-thundershower occurred at upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/ central Punjab and Kashmir.

However, hot and humid weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 84mm, Saidu Sharif 12, Mardan 18, Malam Jabba 10, Bacha Khan Airport 07, Peshawar (City) 04, Dir (Upper 03, Lower 01), Balakot Punjab: Saidpur 07), Sialkot (City 52, Airport 44), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 46, Kachhari 35), Mangala 43, Okara 42, Gujrat 39, Attock 33, Gujranwala 24, Jhelum 23, Faisalabad 21, Toba Tek Singh 15, Murree 07, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang 03, Sahiwal 02, Narowal 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 36, Airport 19), Kotli 30, Rawalakot 07 and Garhi Dupatta 06mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin 41 C, Nokkundi, and Chilas 40 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Gujrat Sahiwal Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Okara Jhang Rawalpindi Saidu Gujranwala Sialkot Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Toba Tek Singh Dir Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Kotli Balakot Garhi Dupatta Chilas May From Airport

Recent Stories

A Look Back on the Spectacular Lineup of realme’ ..

A Look Back on the Spectacular Lineup of realme’s 828 Fan Fest

7 minutes ago
 Admissions for academic session 2023 at SU to star ..

Admissions for academic session 2023 at SU to start from Sep 10

31 seconds ago
 Farmers advised to start potato cultivation

Farmers advised to start potato cultivation

33 seconds ago
 AAC inspects repair work of various roads

AAC inspects repair work of various roads

34 seconds ago
 Johnson Congratulates Truss on 'Decisive Win' in U ..

Johnson Congratulates Truss on 'Decisive Win' in UK Premiership Election

36 seconds ago
 EPI initiates vaccination to prevent outbreak of c ..

EPI initiates vaccination to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases in flood ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.