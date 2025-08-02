More rains expected as monsoon activity intensifies across Pakistan

As Pakistan grapples with the continuing onslaught of the monsoon season, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast yet another spell of rain-wind/thundershowers expected to hit large swathes of the country from August 4 onwards, potentially exacerbating the already fragile flood situation in several regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) As Pakistan grapples with the continuing onslaught of the monsoon season, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast yet another spell of rain-wind/thundershowers expected to hit large swathes of the country from August 4 onwards, potentially exacerbating the already fragile flood situation in several regions.

According to the Met Office, weak monsoon currents are presently penetrating upper and central parts of the country, with intensity expected to grow by August 4.

A westerly wave was also anticipated to strengthen by August 05, further fueling rain-producing systems across vulnerable zones.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, scattered rains with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue from August 4 to 7.

The key locations such as Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Neelum Valley, Diamir, Skardu, and Gilgit may witness intense downpours with possible flash flooding and landslides, particularly in hilly terrain.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also bracing for a fresh round of monsoon activity, with districts including Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, and Dera Ismail Khan under the forecast radar for heavy rainfall accompanied by wind and thunderstorms between August 04 and 07.

In Punjab and the Islamabad Capital Territory, cities such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Murree, and Sialkot are expected to see heavy falls which may result in urban flooding in low-lying areas.

The rains may also disrupt daily life in southern Punjab districts like Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan by August 06.

Meanwhile, Sindh and Balochistan will mostly experience hot and humid weather, with isolated showers expected in coastal Sindh and northeastern/southern Balochistan regions including Khuzdar, Barkhan, and Zhob on August 06.

The Met Office has issued a cautionary advisory, warning that heavy rains may trigger flash floods in local streams and nullahs, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and the hilly areas of Murree and Galliyat.

Landslides, road blockages, and damage to weak infrastructure such as kacha houses and billboards are likely.

The public, tourists, and travelers have been urged to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas, and follow real-time weather updates through official channels and the Pak Weather app.

This latest forecast comes at a time when back-to-back monsoon rain spells have already caused significant damage to infrastructure and led to the tragic loss of lives across various regions.

Both the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) remain on high alert to respond to evolving emergency situations.