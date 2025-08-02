More Rains Expected As Monsoon Activity Intensifies Across Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 08:17 PM
As Pakistan grapples with the continuing onslaught of the monsoon season, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast yet another spell of rain-wind/thundershowers expected to hit large swathes of the country from August 4 onwards, potentially exacerbating the already fragile flood situation in several regions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) As Pakistan grapples with the continuing onslaught of the monsoon season, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast yet another spell of rain-wind/thundershowers expected to hit large swathes of the country from August 4 onwards, potentially exacerbating the already fragile flood situation in several regions.
According to the Met Office, weak monsoon currents are presently penetrating upper and central parts of the country, with intensity expected to grow by August 4.
A westerly wave was also anticipated to strengthen by August 05, further fueling rain-producing systems across vulnerable zones.
In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, scattered rains with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue from August 4 to 7.
The key locations such as Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Neelum Valley, Diamir, Skardu, and Gilgit may witness intense downpours with possible flash flooding and landslides, particularly in hilly terrain.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also bracing for a fresh round of monsoon activity, with districts including Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, and Dera Ismail Khan under the forecast radar for heavy rainfall accompanied by wind and thunderstorms between August 04 and 07.
In Punjab and the Islamabad Capital Territory, cities such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Murree, and Sialkot are expected to see heavy falls which may result in urban flooding in low-lying areas.
The rains may also disrupt daily life in southern Punjab districts like Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan by August 06.
Meanwhile, Sindh and Balochistan will mostly experience hot and humid weather, with isolated showers expected in coastal Sindh and northeastern/southern Balochistan regions including Khuzdar, Barkhan, and Zhob on August 06.
The Met Office has issued a cautionary advisory, warning that heavy rains may trigger flash floods in local streams and nullahs, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and the hilly areas of Murree and Galliyat.
Landslides, road blockages, and damage to weak infrastructure such as kacha houses and billboards are likely.
The public, tourists, and travelers have been urged to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel to vulnerable areas, and follow real-time weather updates through official channels and the Pak Weather app.
This latest forecast comes at a time when back-to-back monsoon rain spells have already caused significant damage to infrastructure and led to the tragic loss of lives across various regions.
Both the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) remain on high alert to respond to evolving emergency situations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Weather
-
More rains expected as monsoon activity intensifies across Pakistan16 hours ago
-
PDMA issues alert for 6th spell of monsoon rains in Punjab, warns of possible flooding2 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for Lahore4 days ago
-
Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for Lahore5 days ago
-
Lahore experiences partly cloudy weather6 days ago
-
More monsoon rains predicted across KP9 days ago
-
Heavy rains forecast from July 28 to 319 days ago
-
More rain forecast for Lahore11 days ago
-
PMD forecasts rains, winds and thunderstorm tonight, tomorrow11 days ago
-
Widespread rainfall expected across Pakistan; PMD issues flood and landslide alerts13 days ago
-
CDA, Islamabad Authorities respond swiftly as record monsoon rainfall hits capital13 days ago
-
Cloudy,humid weather forecast for city13 days ago