UrduPoint.com

More Rains Expected From April 01-04

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 08:27 PM

More rains expected from April 01-04

More rain-wind/thunderstorm with occasional gaps are expected from 1st April to 04 April, 2023 in various parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :More rain-wind/thunderstorm with occasional gaps are expected from 1st April to 04 April, 2023 in various parts of the country.

According to Met Office, another westerly wave is expected to enter the western & upper parts of the country on 01st April & likely to persist over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir & Gilgit Baltistan till 04th April.

Meanwhile, Met office informed that the ongoing westerly wave to persist upper parts of the country till March 31 (Friday) .

Under the influence of this weather system: Rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran, Ketch till 31st March, 2023 while in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar khan, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, & Karachi on March 30 (Thursday).

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the high mountains) with few moderate to isolated heavy falls with hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur and Abbottabad, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib till 31st March with occasional gaps.

According to the details of possible impacts, strong wind & hailstorm may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops (particularly wheat crop) in the country.

Farmers should irrigate the crops keeping in view the PMD forecast.

It has also been informed that heavy rains may cause Flash Floods in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Musakhel, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Loralai & Hill torrents of D.G Khan, while in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Mardan, Waziristan, Bajur, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Kashmir and Urban flooding in Peshawar, Islamabad/Rawalpindi & Lahore from during ongoing rain spells.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period.

Day temperatures are likely to fall significantly during the spell.

Tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

Met Office has asked all concerned authorities to remain "ALERT" to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Karachi USA Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Punjab Murree Hyderabad Sahiwal Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Sheikhupura Jacobabad Charsadda Nowshera Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Chitral Haripur Kohistan Shangla Barkhan Khuzdar Qila Saifullah Loralai Muzaffarabad Dalbandin Awaran Ghizer Panjgur

Recent Stories

Heritage Foundation Says Filing Complaint Against ..

Heritage Foundation Says Filing Complaint Against AOC for Alleged Lies During He ..

4 minutes ago
 International Court of Justice Declares Freezing o ..

International Court of Justice Declares Freezing of Part of Iran's Assets by US ..

4 minutes ago
 Expansion of nursing colleges urged

Expansion of nursing colleges urged

1 minute ago
 Russians, and about a contemporary art fair that h ..

Russians, and about a contemporary art fair that has just kicked off in Moscow

1 minute ago
 Russia, Pakistan Finalizing Agreement on Oil Deliv ..

Russia, Pakistan Finalizing Agreement on Oil Deliveries - Moscow

1 minute ago
 Federal hospitals asked to ensure dengue protectio ..

Federal hospitals asked to ensure dengue protection measures

1 minute ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.