More Rains / Snowfall predicted by PMD: Relevant Departments to take precautionary measures, NDMA

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2022) On the basis of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) fresh weather advisory dated 19 Jan 2022, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued instructions to respective Provincial and District Disaster Management Authorities and other relevant departments to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property during the said period.



PDMAs/DDMAs have been advised to coordinate with concerned departments for arrangement & placement of necessary inventory and other essentials along with availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations.



The PDMAs/ DDMAs have been directed further to coordinate with concerned departments for restoration of roads in case of any blockage / obstruction, to coordinate with relevant District and Municipal Administrations for ensuring mitigation measures for possible urban/ flash flooding.

Concerned departments have been asked to also ensure that tourists/ visitors in at-risk/ affected areas to be apprised / forewarned about weather forecast.