UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Rains, Wind-thunderstorm Expected In Punjab In Next 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

More rains, wind-thunderstorm expected in Punjab in next 24 hours

Different localities on Tuesday received light-to-moderate rain, which lowered temperatures to an extent in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Different localities on Tuesday received light-to-moderate rain, which lowered temperatures to an extent in the city.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 34 degree celsius in the city.

An official of the Met office told APP that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the province; however, rain/ wind-thunderstorm was expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala divisions during the next 24 hours.

He said that moderate monsoon currents were still entering lower parts of the country and likely to weaken gradually during the next 24 hours; however, strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were likely to enter northeastern parts of the country from Wednesday night and may bring moderate-to-heavy rains during the next two to three days in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha Divisions.

He said that the current monsoon rains, occurring in Punjab, were beneficial for rice crop and would help enhance its production.

During the past 24 hours, widespread rain/ wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during the last 24 hrs: Khanewal 12, Noorpurthal, Layyah 11, Joharabad, Bahawalpur 4, Multan 3, Bhakkar, Bahawalnager 2 and Jhang 1.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Punjab Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Bhakkar Khanewal May From Rains

Recent Stories

Singapore&#039;s GIC enters US$4.9 billion ADNOC p ..

1 minute ago

Schools remained closed due to rain in Karachi

3 minutes ago

Free health facilities being provide in Tharparkar ..

3 minutes ago

DG KDA directs officials for cleaning of nullahs

3 minutes ago

SSDO, PA KPK sign MoU for capacity building, resea ..

26 seconds ago

KP health deptt announces provision of separate wa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.