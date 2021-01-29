More than 200,000 displaced by C. Africa unrest: UN

More than 200,000 people have been displaced by election-based violence in the Central African Republic, the United Nations said Friday, with 100,000 internally displaced and similar numbers having fled across borders

"Insecurity in the Central African Republic (car) has displaced more than 200,000 people within the country and in neighbouring states in less than two months," a spokesman for the UN refugee agency told reporters in Geneva, warning: "Tens of thousands are facing dire conditions."