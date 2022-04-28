UrduPoint.com

Most Parts Of Country To Remain In Grip Of Heat Wave Conditions This Week: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Most parts of country to remain in grip of heat wave conditions this week: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday said the whole country, particularly plain areas, would remain in the grip of heat wave conditions during the current week, and advised the people to take precautionary measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday said the whole country, particularly plain areas, would remain in the grip of heat wave conditions during the current week, and advised the people to take precautionary measures.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevailed over most parts of the country.

On Friday, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas, and light-rain thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, and very hot in plain areas.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were: Dadu 48 C, Dera Ghazi Khan and Jacobabad 47 C, and Sibbi, Mohenjo Daro, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Larkana, Khairpur, Rohri and Khanpur 46 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Heat Wave Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Larkana Jacobabad Bhakkar Khairpur Dadu Khanpur Rohri

Recent Stories

Gazprom's Average Gas Export Price Doubled Y/Y to ..

Gazprom's Average Gas Export Price Doubled Y/Y to $298 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters in ..

58 seconds ago
 Two Explosions in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif Kil ..

Two Explosions in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif Kill 9, Injure 13 People - Report ..

1 minute ago
 OSCE Special Representative to Visit Moldova After ..

OSCE Special Representative to Visit Moldova After Recent Blasts in Transnistria

1 minute ago
 Six gamblers arrested during crackdown

Six gamblers arrested during crackdown

1 minute ago
 Slovakian Gas Operator on Purchase of Russian Gas: ..

Slovakian Gas Operator on Purchase of Russian Gas: We Proceed From Contracts, EU ..

1 minute ago
 two held, 12 stolen motorcycles, vehicle recovered ..

Two held, 12 stolen motorcycles, vehicle recovered

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.