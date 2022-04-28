Most parts of country to remain in grip of heat wave conditions this week: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday said the whole country, particularly plain areas, would remain in the grip of heat wave conditions during the current week, and advised the people to take precautionary measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday said the whole country, particularly plain areas, would remain in the grip of heat wave conditions during the current week, and advised the people to take precautionary measures.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevailed over most parts of the country.

On Friday, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas, and light-rain thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, and very hot in plain areas.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were: Dadu 48 C, Dera Ghazi Khan and Jacobabad 47 C, and Sibbi, Mohenjo Daro, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Larkana, Khairpur, Rohri and Khanpur 46 C.