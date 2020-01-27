Most parts of Punjab receive rain 27 Jan 2020

Most areas of Punjab including the provincial capital Monday received rain, which turned weather chilly again

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Most areas of Punjab including the provincial capital Monday received rain, which turned weather chilly again.

According to Met office, Jhang recieved 06mm, Lahore (City 05mm, A/P 03mm), Sargodha, Kot addu 03mm Bhakkar, Okara, TT Singh, Faisalabad, Hafizabad 01mm.

On Tuesday, rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar.

Snowfall is also expected in Murree and its adjoining areas on Tuesday.

As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting different parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday.

On Monday, minimum temperature in provincial metropolis was recorded seven degree celsius with humidity 80% in the air.