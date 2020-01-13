Most parts of Punjab receive rain

Most areas of Punjab including the provincial capital on Monday received rain which turned the weather more chilly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Most areas of Punjab including the provincial capital on Monday received rain which turned the weather more chilly.

According to met office, Rahim Yar Khan received 24mm rain, Gujrat 23mm, Khanewal, Jhang 20mm, Multan 19mm, Islamabad (A/P), Zero point 17mm, Bokra 14mm, Saidpur, Golra 11mm), Mangla 17mm, Sialkot (A/P 17mm, City 09mm), Okara, Sahiwal 16mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 15mm, Chaklala 13mm), Layyah, Murree, T.T Singh 15mm, Bahawalpur (A/p 14mm, City 09mm), Faislabad, Jhelum 13mm, Bahawalnagar 12mm, M.B din, Hafizabad, Khanpur, Gujranwala 11mm, D.G khan 09mm, Chakwal 08mm, Attock, Bhakkar 07mm, Lahore (City 06mm, A/P 01mm), Nurpur Thal 04mm, Joharabad, Sargodha 03mm, Kasur 01mm.

On Tuesday, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the province, however fog is likely to prevail in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan during night and morning hours.

As per synoptic situation, A strong westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Tuesday morning.

On Monday, minimum temperature in provincial metropolis was recorded 10 degree celsius with humidity 96% in the air.