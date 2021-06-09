UrduPoint.com
Most Parts To Experience Hot Weather During Next 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:48 PM

Most parts to experience hot weather during next 24 hours

Hot weather would likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Hot weather would likely to persist in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next tow days.

Seasonal low lies over north west of Balochistan and its adjoining areas.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Peshawar 48, Attock, Bannu, Noorpur Thal, Jacobabad and Dadu 47.

