UrduPoint.com

Mostly Cold, Partly Cloudy Weather To Prevail In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Mostly cold, partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted cold and cloudy weather for most parts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted cold and cloudy weather for most parts of the province.

However, light rain with snowfall over the hills was likely at isolated places of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Mohmand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Orakzai, Khyber, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, North and South Waziristan and Kohat districts.

On Tuesday the weather remained cold and partly cloudy in most of the province. However, light rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Kurram and Bajaur districts.

The lowest temperature in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa -05�C was recorded in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Buner

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Most Loved vivo V23e Now Available in ..

Pakistan’s Most Loved vivo V23e Now Available in 128GB Version

7 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Govt deliberates over shutting down s ..

Coronavirus: Govt deliberates over shutting down schools for children under 12 y ..

21 minutes ago
 Russia Highly Interested in Good Neighborly Relati ..

Russia Highly Interested in Good Neighborly Relations With Ukraine - Foreign Int ..

47 seconds ago
 PM Imran Kha lauds Sialkot business community for ..

PM Imran Kha lauds Sialkot business community for financial support to Kumara's ..

48 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 28455 cusecs water

IRSA releases 28455 cusecs water

50 seconds ago
 Chairman APHC calls for shutdown in Srinagar on Ga ..

Chairman APHC calls for shutdown in Srinagar on Gawkadal massacre day

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.