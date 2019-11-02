UrduPoint.com
Mostly Sunny Forecast For Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast mostly sunny weather in metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 24 to 26 degrees centigrade with 45 to 55 per cent humidity.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur at a few places in Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta and Mirpurkhas divisions during the next 24 hours.

