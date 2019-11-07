Mostly sunny forecast for Karachi on Friday

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast mostly sunny weather in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 21 to 23 degrees centigrade with 15 to 25 per cent humidity.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over the Sindh province.

However misty morning is expected in upper Sindh during the next24 hours.