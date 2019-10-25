UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mostly Sunny Forecast For Karachi On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:56 PM

Mostly sunny forecast for Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast mostly sunny weather in metropolis for the next 24 hours.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast mostly sunny weather in metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 degrees centigrade with 40 to 50 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail across the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather

Recent Stories

Arif Hassani inspects development schemes in Lasb ..

16 seconds ago

Pound retreats as Johnson seeks election to delive ..

18 seconds ago

Two proclaimed offenders held in Rajanpur

19 seconds ago

Jumma Bazaar opens in Khanewal

6 minutes ago

Balochistan fined for slow over-rate

12 minutes ago

Mehran Uni students develops android mobile App

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.