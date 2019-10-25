Mostly sunny forecast for Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast mostly sunny weather in metropolis for the next 24 hours.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast mostly sunny weather in metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 degrees centigrade with 40 to 50 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail across the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.