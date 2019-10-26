UrduPoint.com
Mostly Sunny Forecast For Karachi On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 04:24 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast mostly sunny weather in metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 degrees centigrade with 25 to 35 per cent humidity.

Dry weather with hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

